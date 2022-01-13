 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Video: Mid-Valley Dirty Boots: Waterloo County Park

Waterloo County Park sits on the South Santiam River near Lebanon, and this is a popular spot for camping and splashing around during the summer heat.

But winter also is a wonderful time to visit this scenic locale, especially if you want to evade the crowds.

The park has a well-maintained hiking loop of about 1.5 miles that runs around its perimeter, including along the river and through a forest.

A stretch of the trail goes through a Frisbee golf course at the park, but only the hardiest of disc golfers are out and about in the winter, so the colder months are a great time to get familiar with the route.

While you can see the center of the park from the trail, it’s easy to take a wrong turn in the forest and end up walking down a fairway.

The path might not be the best trek for young children, as portions of the trail are above a steep river bank.

But overall, this is a great place to get out and enjoy nature for a bit, take a break and watch the waters of the Santiam swirl.

Previous Mid-Valley Dirty Boots Videos have included the Old Mill Trail, our outdoors gift guide, Cheadle Lake Park, Talking Water Gardens, McDowell Creek Falls, Finley National Wildlife Refuge, Beazell Memorial Forest, Fitton Green and Chip Ross Natural Area.

