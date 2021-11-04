Video: Mid-Valley Dish: Marcotte Distilling's root beer moonshine

Go to democratherald.com or gazettetimes.com to view this video.

Joe's Root Beer from Marcotte Distilling is featured in our latest episode of the Mid-Valley Dish.

This spirit from Philomath hits a great semi-sweet spot. It’s not syrupy and while it’s burly, it doesn’t taste medicinal.

While it certainly makes a great mixer, it’s fantastic in a tumbler on the rocks.

Marcotte Distilling has a tasting room in Philomath that has about 30 flavors of moonshine with more on the way, as well as whisky and other products.

But local liquor stores also have plenty of options from this mid-valley company, as well as other distillers in Linn and Benton counties.

