Video: Mid-Valley Road Trip: Manzanita

In this episode of Mid-Valley Road Trip, reporter Kyle Odegard discusses the charms of Manzanita, which just might be the best small town on the Oregon Coast.

Manzanita is off Highway 101, so this makes it feel a bit quieter and it’s easy to walk around. It also has fantastic restaurants and a great coffee shop.

The beach at Manzanita is wide with tons of sand, so it almost never feels crowded.

Another plus for Manzanita is that it’s easy striking distance to Seaside and Astoria, and it’s right next door to Nehalem Bay, which is a great spot to go fishing or kayaking.

Whether you’re looking to hit the road and head out to the Oregon Coast for a day trip, romantic weekend or family vacation, Manzanita is a top-notch destination.

Just as a reminder, we’re putting out new videos every Thursday morning with our Mid-Valley Live section, which features arts and entertainment, food and drink, outdoors and travel. Previous Mid-Valley Road Trip videos have featured Grants Pass and another Tillamook County highlight, the Oceanside-Netarts area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1