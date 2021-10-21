Video: Mid-Valley Road Trip: Port Orford

Port Orford is a small town on the southern stretch of the Oregon Coast with about 1,000 people, and it’s nestled between Bandon and Gold Beach.

People often head straight to those destinations, so Port Orford gets overlooked.

But this might be the perfect spot for your weekend getaway — and that’s especially true in the fall.

Port Orford is amazing because it is surrounded by state parks with prime beaches, hiking trails and campgrounds.

Top on the list for many people in this area is the Cape Blanco lighthouse.

Port Orford Heads State Park is a great location for families. A series of trails around the park that have fantastic overlooks of the Pacific Ocean. There’s also a museum that details the history of the Coast Guard in the area.

There also are other things to explore around Port Orford, including a theme park featuring dinosaurs.