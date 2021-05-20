 Skip to main content
Video: The Dish: Spiritopia Ginger Lemon Drop
Spiritopia is an award-winning distiller with locations in downtown Albany and Lewisburg in Benton County. But for this edition of the Dish, reporter Kyle Odegard is trying something different – Spiritopia’s Ginger Lemon Drop.

This bottled drink is delicious and sweet and sour with a ginger bite, and it seems like it would be perfect for a hot summer day or night.

In a weird citrusy twist, this isn’t actually classified as hard alcohol. The Ginger Lemon Drop is a fortified wine and that could be a huge advantage for both businesses and customers. Places can sell it that don’t have a full liquor license, including everything from burger joints to grocery stores. Believe it or not, some people don’t like beer or cider or traditional vino. They want a cocktail. And this will fit the bill.

(Also, on a slightly related note, margaritas made with Spiritopia’s Pomegranate Liqueur were on our menu this Cinco de Mayo, and they were highly choice and highly recommended.)

