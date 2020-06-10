Corvallis exhibit explores white privilege through Portland artist's own ancestry

Griffin-Campione said she hopes visitors to The Arts Center view the exhibit as a constructive way for people — white people especially — to accept that their history involves racism and to understand the structural biases that remain and oppress minorities.

“Art is a safe place to share these stories and have those kinds of discussions,” she said. “We want to be the place where people can feel safe to speak their minds.”

Toward the end of the exhibit, there is a place with guiding questions for viewers to leave comments about their own ancestral history or what they’ve learned from Mavor’s pieces.

“I really hope that people will think deeply as they look at them and think about their own lives — and what they have learned from their family and how they are connected to oppression in different ways,” Mavor said.

“I Am My White Ancestors: Claiming the Legacy of Oppression” will continue until July 11. It's the first show to be physically installed at The Arts Center since the gallery closed in mid-March as part of the effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.