Winter books in review — Book features 26 years of political cartoons

Only in Oregon

"Only in Oregon" features an introduction by former Oregonian political cartoonist Jack Ohman. Springer is carrying on the tradition of gently skewering happenings in the Beaver State.

For a small-town newspaper, it’s a true luxury to have a local political cartoonist who can gently skewer issues that feel deeply personal in our neck of the woods.

And for years — since 2003 with the GT — we've featured sketches by Jesse Springer, who often focuses on Oregon, poking fun of the left, right, the Ducks and the Beaver State’s idiosyncrasies.

Springer, a Eugene resident, has released a new collection of his work, “Only in Oregon: 1995-2021: 26 Years of Oregon Political Cartoons.”

Of course, I knew I was going to enjoy this book, since I’m familiar with Springer’s cartoons, including recent drawings centering around the novel coronavirus pandemic and societal reactions to COVID-19.

But it was great to see Springer’s cartoons from decades ago, and to witness his style evolve as I flipped through the pages.

He tackles issues such as Oregon’s death with dignity law, the Public Employees Retirement System, gay marriage, pot legalization, Deadheads, the tax kicker, pollen counts, the deplorable state of Oregon’s education system and more.

For most of these cartoons, Springer has included a snippet to provide context, and that’s usually pretty helpful, even for those of us who have been in the news industry for decades. It was kind of neat to take a trip down memory lane and recall various political controversies in Oregon again.

In a very real way, this book not only provides the laughs, but serves as an illustrated history of the last 25 years in Oregon.

We’re lucky to print Springer’s work in our pages, and this book is a worthwhile addition to personal libraries with an Oregon focus.

Both this book and an e-book edition are available only through Springer’s website, springerdesign.biz/books.

Kyle Odegard's fave stories of 2021

Narrowing down the year of a reporter to five stories feels like an impossible task, but these stories were fun to cover. I present to you a wild mix of art, gourmet cheese, the sizzling real estate market, skiing and, of course, tacos!

Me ski pretty one day
Local

Me ski pretty one day

  • Updated

This humorous piece tries to explain the appeal of skiing, and how I had a renewed focus in attacking the slopes during the pandemic.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

THE BOOK

Title: “Only in Oregon: 1995-2021: 26 Years of Oregon Political Cartoons”

Author: Jesse Springer

