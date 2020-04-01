Working (out) from home: Lebanon gym offers virtual classes to all

LEBANON — Fancy equipment isn't necessary for a good workout. Towels can double as resistance bands. Water-filled gallon jugs make good weights. And to really tone and strengthen, grab a 4-year-old.
That's what Venessa Wood of Lebanon does when she leads her online workouts for Fitness: 1440 in Lebanon. In addition to her son, Kingston, 4, she'll sometimes lift baby Camden, 1, and do "Superman" workout moves with daughter Kaedynn, 6.
"Mom! Remember when you lift me up?" Kingston called as Wood set up her camera for Saturday morning's Tabata/HIIT class, a high-intensity interval training workout with intervals of 20 seconds on, 10 seconds off.
"Yeah!" Wood replied. "We're going to do those again."
"Yay!" Kingston cried, bouncing on his bare feet. "It's just so fun!"
The kids-as-weights idea came from "just being a mom and trying to help other moms who can't make it to the gym, and trying to use the things around me," Wood said. Kingston weighs about 30 pounds and is great for lifting exercises, while Camden is closer to 20 and is good for a squat-press.
"I'm super sore today, so it was enough to make me work," she said, laughing.
Anyone can work out alongside Wood and her trio, or choose to take classes with several other fitness instructors who contract with Fitness: 1440 of Lebanon. All it takes is an Internet connection.
Qile Lakey (pronounced Kyle), co-owner of the club, decided last week to offer a variety of virtual workouts free to the public, no fee or gym membership required.
"We've been in the community for six years now. We want to remain a solid part of the community, and we want to give back to the community what we can," Lakey said.
To find the list, people have to get on the social networking site Facebook. The link to the classes can be found from the page for Fitness: 1440 - Lebanon, OR, or by searching for its full name: Lebanon, Oregon Community COVID-19 Quarantine At-Home Fitness.
Page administrators have to accept applicants to the site. But once there, anyone can take a virtual class, regardless of whether they have any other association with the gym.
Oregon's directive to close all non-essential businesses and limit social gatherings means locked doors for fitness centers all over the state.
To keep the businesses going, many are asking members to simply keep paying dues as usual. SamFit, Physiq Fitness, Live Well and many other gyms and studios are joining Fitness: 1440 in offering online video options, some through their websites and some through Facebook.
Free outreach to everyone is a little more unusual. Lakey said he's hoping to continue providing services to members, keep contracts with local instructors and give anyone stuck at home a way to stay active.
"It's tough for the community right now," Lakey said. "We're trying to help everybody get through this. We hope people will see what we are and check us out in the future."
The Lebanon-sponsored classes are available six days a week and offer a variety of styles and intensity levels. Participants use a free teleconferencing app called Zoom — link provided for each class — to see and hear the instructor.
All of the classes, like Wood's, can be taken in real time. Some, like Gentle Yoga with Jamie McEdwards of Lebanon, also are available for later viewing on a YouTube channel, but those classes may have membership restrictions.
McEdwards, a longtime instructor who has done yoga for classes in Corvallis and Brownsville as well as for her own studio, was already working on virtual instruction when Lakey asked if she'd join his effort.
"They were so open, so into it; 'Let's get this going,'" she recalled. "Everyone was like, 'What can we do for the community? Let's get them something else to think about, something else to talk about.'"
McEdwards started doing yoga after the birth of her daughter 27 years ago. While studying for her bachelor's degree in human development and family sciences at Oregon State University, she took yoga from "an incredible instructor" who suggested she take up teaching herself.
McEdwards has always enjoyed teaching yoga, but said she feels it's especially important to provide it for people staying at home to keep themselves from coming in contact with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Stress over the pandemic is eating into people's lives from every angle. Yoga can make a difference, she said, because it makes people center on the present and focus on their breathing instead of the quarantine rules or what they're going to make for dinner.
"It's going to pull you from your worries," she said. "When you step on your mat, you're stepping into the now."
Wood said she feels the same way about her classes. Plenty of people didn't have time to spend hours at a gym even under normal circumstances, she said. Getting a quick but efficient workout using items they already have at home can make people feel better about whatever situation they're in.
"I know a lot of people are bored. Depression can come in with that," she said. "I wanted to provide a sense of community for people who are home and have no idea (of how to work out), or have no equipment, or are just lonely."
Reception to the virtual offerings has been good so far. As of Saturday, the At-Home Fitness page had close to 200 members.
"We'd love to see a thousand, two thousand members in there who can jump on these programs," Lakey said.
If nothing else, virtual workouts have the benefit of removing any self-consciousness about how you look at the gym, Wood said. "That physical aspect of insecurity is completely removed, because you're in the comfort of your own home."
