Working (out) from home: Lebanon gym offers virtual classes to all

"It's tough for the community right now," Lakey said. "We're trying to help everybody get through this. We hope people will see what we are and check us out in the future."

The Lebanon-sponsored classes are available six days a week and offer a variety of styles and intensity levels. Participants use a free teleconferencing app called Zoom — link provided for each class — to see and hear the instructor.

All of the classes, like Wood's, can be taken in real time. Some, like Gentle Yoga with Jamie McEdwards of Lebanon, also are available for later viewing on a YouTube channel, but those classes may have membership restrictions.

McEdwards, a longtime instructor who has done yoga for classes in Corvallis and Brownsville as well as for her own studio, was already working on virtual instruction when Lakey asked if she'd join his effort.

"They were so open, so into it; 'Let's get this going,'" she recalled. "Everyone was like, 'What can we do for the community? Let's get them something else to think about, something else to talk about.'"