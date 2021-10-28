Works of Mark Allison on display at Philomath Museum

Selected works of artist, designer and teacher Mark Allison will be on display through Nov. 27 at the Benton County Historical Society’s Philomath Museum at 1101 Main St.

Works dating from circa 1991 to 2021 will be shown, along with samples of work by Allison’s award-winning students Sarika Kumar and Paris Myers.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Further information is available at 541-929-6230 or www.bentoncountymuseum.org.

