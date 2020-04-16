Best Bets in the time of COVID-19 (April 16)

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A famous theater saying, “the show must go on,” has taken a turn in these unprecedented times. Ghost lights sit alone in the middle of empty stages across the valley. Once-active venues are silent; Shakespeare has taken a vacation. That hasn’t stopped a few of the theater companies from sallying forth and inventing a new way of acting in spite of the closed curtains and doors. Actors on both sides of the river are performing, costumes are improvised, lines are spoken and rehearsals, although brief, are flying across the wire, entertaining people once again.

You, too, can bring a show to life. Here are some humble suggestions to make your enforced downtime pass a little less slowly.

Perform

Remember as a kid dressing up and acting out silly stories? Emoting and strutting across living rooms, in backyards, traveling to faraway places in your imagination? Those memories, for some not so long past, can become real again. Write a play for the kids, rehearse, make costumes, or borrow some things from the closet and make those words come to life. Perform for family members through FaceTime or other online video apps. Those who don’t have kids can do the same. We are never too old to play and be silly. And who knows, you may discover a talent you didn’t know you had.

Masks