Best Bets in times of COVID-19

As we go into the next week of sheltering in place, we continue to look for new things to do. While entertainment venues, parks and gathering places remain closed and as the sun teases us with an invitation to sally forth in the warmth, we begin to chafe at the continued inconvenience the pandemic has imposed upon us. I’ve been struggling through the week, wondering what creative pastimes I can offer that haven’t already been covered. It hasn’t been easy, but memory is a funny thing, nudging us toward childhood joys that have been long forgotten. Here are a few outdoor suggestions that may make the days flow easier.

Scavenger hunt

A challenge that’s not just for kids but adults as well, a scavenger hunt can bring out the pirate in all of us. Write a list of plants, rocks, trees, colors, house shapes or styles, then search them out. The list can be as challenging as your imagination warrants. Geocaching, one of the more innovative ideas that came about before we hunkered down, can be another form of seeking. Similar to a scavenger hunt, it can get you outdoors and at a safe distance from each other.

Form a jug band