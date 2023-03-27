In the Mid-Willamette Valley, there’s no off-season for birding.

The winter brings cackling geese and other migratory birds. Spring marks the arrival of swallows and hummingbirds. And year round the marshes are home to shorebirds and waterfowl.

It’s a clear day and the birds are out at Finley Wildlife Refuge.

Positioning a spotting scope at the edge of the trail, Spencer Mair watches a great egret tip toes into the frame, its long white body wading through the marsh.

Out in the distance, waterfowl dip their bodies in the water and rise up again.

“Those are Northern shovelers, see the brown on the side and green head? Their bills are shaped like a shovel.” Mair says enthusiastically while holding a pair of binoculars.

As people point to birds, he identifies them by their colors, markings and songs.

Mair has been a bird watcher since before he could talk.

“It goes as far back as I remember," he said.

Growing up with birding family outings usually meant packing a pair of binoculars. They’ve traveled all around the United States and even Scotland to bird watch.

Every family member is drawn to a different aspect of birding, identification, the music of a bird song, trying to capture them in photographs. For Mair, he loved it all.

He honed his birding skills when he was taken under the wing of a mentor and has since banded birds, taken part in bird counts and founded “Bird Nerds” a student organization at Oregon State University.

Now, Mair has turned that passion into a business.

Inside his Ford Flux, bird guides and identification pocketbooks are tucked in every pocket and fold. In the back, cameras, binoculars and a spotting scope are stocked away with snacks and tour goodies for passengers. A logo on the side of the vehicle reads “Nature in Flight Tours”.

Mair is just starting out his business after it was abruptly halted by the pandemic. They even have a plastic shield they bought for the car if clients prefer to take social distancing precautions.

He takes tours as far north as Tualatin and as far south as Eugene ranging from 2 hour trips to full day excursions.

Mair said there is a lot to see even just locally. Bald Hill and Finley Wildlife Refuge are places he frequents.

The tours are meant for anyone, seasoned birders, families of children, he said.

“Birders are really friendly people, they’ve got a neat little community,” said Mair’s girlfriend Fran Hall.

She didn’t know much of anything about birds before meeting Mair she admitted, but is taken aback by the depth of knowledge birders possess, she said.

She can point to just about any bird and Mair can name it and list off some facts, she said.

He also can “bird by ear” meaning he can identify a bird by their song.

For Mair, birding is a way of life. When you pay attention to the natural world looking for birds, your senses are heightened. Soon, you start to see the world differently, he said.

For more information about bird watching tours go to: www.natureinflighttours.com