Book review: Withers' "Mad Hoops" captures the highs and lows of Harter's time in Eugene

As Oregon State was closing out a 61-57 win before the Bruins headed to Eugene, UCLA’s Bill Walton sidled up next to Beaver center Doug Oxsen to tell him he had played a good game and deserved to win. Oxsen held Walton to 15 points after allowing 31 in an earlier contest.

“All you can do is say thanks,” Oxsen said. “Can you imagine, to be so gracious?”

Less than 24 hours later, Oregon had a 56-51 win against UCLA in Eugene. Walton, the three-time national player of the year, scored just 11 points on five field goal attempts.

***

For their frantic play and frequent diving on the floor for the ball, Harter’s players would become known as the Kamikaze Kids. They had then-Wichita State coach Harry Miller and then-Oregon publicist Hal Cowan to thank for it.

“They play more aggressive than Kamikaze Pilots did during World War II. I have never seen a basketball team go after you like that … that physical. That type of play puts basketball back where it used to be, 25 or 30 years ago,” Miller said after a 20-point loss to the Ducks at McArthur Court.