Corvallis author encourages families to 'Listen' to the world around them

Corvallis author Gabi Snyder finds peace through slowing down and listening to the world around her, and she encourages children and families to do the same with her second picture book, “Listen.”

The children’s book, published last summer by Simon & Schuster, is a top five finalist for the Oregon Book Award by Oregon Literary Arts in Portland. But it was a long road of revisions and rejections before Snyder experienced success and recognition for her writing.

“Perseverance is key,” she said. “I think it's taken me a lot of time and willingness to rack up some rejections, and stay open to experimenting with different types of writing.”

The writing journey

Snyder’s writing journey began as a childhood hobby, although she never thought it possible to write as a career. She said she never saw a writing career modeled to her at school, and it wasn’t until her late 20s that she studied creative writing at the University of Texas in Austin. Her bachelor of arts degree is in psychology from the University of Washington.

Snyder initially wanted to write adult fiction novels but fell in love with picture books when reading to her two children, who were 3 and 5 years old at the time. Her family moved from Austin to Corvallis in 2013, and while she was between jobs, Snyder had time to dabble in children’s book writing.

“It's been nice to model this for my kids,” Snyder said. “Like, yeah, it may take many years. But do chase your dreams.”

Snyder wrote for four years before finding a literary agent who helped her submit to larger publishers. In those years, Snyder said she must have received more than 100 rejections, and eventually she developed a “rejection ritual” in which she would bake a mug cake or buy flowers when she received yet another “no.”

Her first book, “Two Dogs on a Trike,” was published in 2020, and was inspired by Snyder’s childhood pets. She said she would like to work her way up and write books for older children and eventually for adults.

All about 'Listen'

“Listen” follows a young girl who takes in the sights and sounds around her throughout the day. It reminds children and families to slow down and appreciate each individual sound rather than get bogged down by all the noise.

“As a kid, I was sometimes overwhelmed by things, whether it was too much noise or too much other kind of stimulus,” Snyder remembered. “And even as an adult, I sometimes struggle with that. So I think 'Listen' was kind of trying to weave in that idea of really stopping to listen to individual sounds and helping calm your nervous system.”

The book is illustrated by Stephanie Graegin, who was paired with Snyder by Simon & Schuster. The author and illustrator have never met in person, but communicate via Instagram and email. Graegin lives in Brooklyn, where the story takes place.

“I'd say almost anything can inspire a story,” Snyder said. “I think the things that most frequently inspire me are my kids — things they say or do, or being out in nature. I also really try to tap into childhood memories, to what it felt like at the time to be a kid and to experience something that had a strong emotion to it.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

She said “Listen” is a great bedtime book because it ends with a child being tucked in after a long day of taking in her surroundings in a purposeful way. But the message goes beyond simply getting a child ready for bed.

“I'm also hoping it'll be a model for families, both kids and adults, to practice mindfulness in their daily lives,” Snyder said. “We can all take a moment to stop and tune in to the sounds and sights around us.”

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.