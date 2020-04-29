Doomsday drama: Is now the best time?

Todd Noble, director of mental health and public health for Linn County Health Services, is even more blunt.

“I would definitely say right now apocalyptic theme movies, etc., are a very bad idea and I would not recommend people focus on such topics,” he said via email. “We have enough fear out there and I see engagement in such activities will only lead to more anxiety and that’s the last thing we need right now.”

Humanity has been working out its feelings about the End of All Things for a long time, however, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing even now, said Episcopal Bishop John Thornton of Scio, retired from the Diocese of Idaho.

“Apocalypse” comes from the Greek apokalyptein, which means “to disclose, to uncover, to reveal,” he said. It’s the lifting of the veil; the revelation of timeless purposes.

The Book of Revelation in the Christian Bible is known as the Apocalypse, but is often misinterpreted, Thornton said. It was written to encourage Christians during a time of persecution under two emperors, Nero and Domitian, and should be read in the context of the first century, when whether to submit to emperor-worship was literally a matter of life or death.