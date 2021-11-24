 Skip to main content
Friends of Corvallis Library holiday book sale set for Dec. 3-4

This year's Friends of the Library holiday book sale is Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at the main branch of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library on Northwest Monroe Avenue.

 ANDY CRIPE, Corvallis Gazette-Times file (2016)

The Friends of the Library is hosting its annual holiday book sale to benefit the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library in the main meeting room at 645 NW Monroe Ave.

The sale starts with a 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. event Friday, Dec. 3 for members only. Those wishing to participate can become members at the door for $10 or signup up to be a member at https://friendsofthecbclibrary.org/.

All books and media will be individually priced and handmade beaded bookmarks also will be for sale. The sale concludes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. 

Proceeds from the sale benefit the Corvallis, Alsea, Monroe and Philomath branches as well as the Bookmobile.

