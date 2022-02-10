Grass Roots to host book-signing with Corvallis author

Grass Roots Books & Music, 227 SW Second St. in Corvallis, will host a curbside book-signing and meet-and-greet with Corvallis author Rosiee Thor from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11. Masks are required.

Thor is celebrating the release of “Fire Becomes Her.” Copies will be available for purchase.

In Thor’s fantasy novel with a Jazz Age spark, a politically savvy 17-year-old weighs her desire to climb the social ladder against her heart in a world where magic buys votes. Flare is power: With a drop of flare, one can light the sky with fireworks or burn a building to the ground — and Ingrid Ellis wants her share.

Ingrid doesn’t have a family fortune, but she has a plan: Rise to the top on the arm of Linden Holt, heir to a political legacy and the largest fortune of flare in all Candesce. Her only obstacle is Linden’s father, who refuses to acknowledge her. When Sen. Holt announces his run for president, Ingrid uses the situation to her advantage.

Further information on the reading is available at rosieethor@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0