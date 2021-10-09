Random Review: Book on beavers to be discussed

Robert Beschta of Corvallis will review "Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter," as part of the Friends of the Library’s Random Review series. The program will take place online Wednesday via GoToWebinar. It is free but registration is required at https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/random-review/.

Ben Goldfarb's "Eager" is an engaging look at the natural history of beavers and the negative impact their near eradication had on the environment of North America, particularly the Western United States.

Goldfarb is a freelance journalist and author with a master’s degree in environmental management. In calling for their reintroduction to wild spaces, he calls beavers the Swiss Army Knives of the natural world, "… capable, in the right circumstances, of tackling just about any landscape-scale problem you might confront."

"Eager" was winner of the PEN/E.O. Wilson Literary Science Writing Award and was listed as one of the Washington Post's “50 Notable Works of Nonfiction” for 2018.