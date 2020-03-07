Random Review: Book on genetics to be discussed

Oregon State University distinguished professor of botany and plant pathology Joseph Spatafora will review "The Tangled Tree: A Radical New History of Life" by David Quammen, as part of the Random Review series of book reviews.

The review will take place at noon Wednesday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

Award-winning science writer Quammen loves a good story. In "The Tangled Tree," his fascinating tale is based on the work of scientists whose groundbreaking ideas have changed our understanding of evolutionary genetics during the past fifty years.

The book features the research of Carl Woese who identified a third domain of life, single-cell microbes called archaea, as being distinct from bacteria with which they were previously grouped. Quammen writes about the discovery of a more complicated picture of genetic inheritance than Darwin’s tree of life, with genes moving between species rather than only from parent to child. This author is the rare writer who brings a storyteller’s verve to complex scientific concepts and his book is eminently readable.