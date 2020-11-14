Random Review: Novel about Mideast to be discussed

Rabbi Ariel Stone of Portland Congregation Shir Tikvah will review the novel "Apeirogon" by Colum McCann as part of the Friends of the Library Random Review series of book reviews. The event will take place at noon Wednesday online via GoToWebinar. It is free but registration is required: https://bit.ly/randomreviewregistration.

Apeirogon is a remarkably powerful and unusual “hybrid novel” by National Book Award—winning writer McCann. The author tells the true stories of the tragic deaths of two daughters; a 13-year-old Israeli girl killed by a Palestinian suicide bomber and a 10-year-old Palestinian girl shot by an Israeli soldier. The book was inspired by the close friendship forged between their grieving fathers. Both men dedicated the remainder of their lives to travelling together worldwide to speak about their personal experiences and advocate for the necessity of a peaceful solution to the occupation.

Through the ingenious structure of 1,001 short chapters McCann creates a complexity of detail about the lives of the fathers and their daughters interspersed with a wide range of snippets of tangential facts and stories. The sum of this rich mix of perspectives turns out to make a most affecting whole. The review may be an opportunity to gain some insight into one of the world’s most intractable problems.