Random Review to discuss Civil War Resonstruction

Marisa Chappell of Corvallis will review “The Second Founding: How the Civil War and Reconstruction Remade the Constitution” by Eric Foner at noon Wednesday, March 9 via GoToWebinar.

The event is part of the Friends of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library’s Random Review series. It is free, but registration is required at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7966091905372168972.

“The Second Founding” tells the story of how the period known as Reconstruction following the U.S. Civil War extended freedom and the rights of citizenship to formerly enslaved people. It also details how a backlash removed those freedoms and rights from Black people, and how that relates to current issues of equality including justice, voting rights and mass incarceration.

Foner, a Pulitzer Prize winner, is a scholar of the U.S. Civil War era. He is the DeWitt Clinton Professor Emeritus of History at Columbia University, and frequently writes for The Nation and other publications.

Chappell is associate professor of history at Oregon State University, where she is director of the History Masters Program. She is on the Executive Council of United Academics of OSU and the OSU faculty union, and is a founding member of Scholars for a New Deal for Higher Education.

The next event is set for April 13, when Randall Milstein will review “The Smallest Lights in the Universe: A Memoir” by Sara Seager.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0