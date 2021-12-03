Random Review: What does your address reveal? Book offers answers

Abby Metzger of Corvallis will review of "The Address Book" by Deirdre Mask as part of the Friends of the Library’s Random Review series. The program will take place Wednesday online via GoToWebinar. It is free but registration is required at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/214275444049943307.

Metzger is a science writer and communicator in the College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences at Oregon State University. An avid paddler and dog lover who grew up in Corvallis, she has worked in journalism, book publishing, and environmental education. She is the author of "Meander Scars," a series of essays about river restoration; and a co-editor of "Wild in the Willamette," a guidebook of outdoor adventures in mid-Willamette Valley watersheds. She holds an Honors English degree and master’s in environmental science, both from Oregon State.

Mask’s "The Address Book" ranges around the globe and throughout history as she explores the human condition through the concept of having and knowing a physical address. From ancient Rome through Dickensian London to modern day Haiti, Mask explores, as her book’s subtitle says, “What Street Addresses Reveal about Identity, Race, Wealth and Power.”

A native of North Carolina now living in London with her husband and two daughters, Mask is a graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Law School, and attended the University of Oxford. With a master’s in writing from the National University of Ireland, she has been published in The Atlantic, The Guardian, The New York Times, The Economist and elsewhere.

Up next: On Jan. 12 Dee Curwen reviews "After the Last Border: Two Families and the Story of Refuge in America” by Jessica Goudeau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0