Ski school: John Frohnmayer on powder, politics and philosophy

“You read that and think, my goodness, did he write this about us?” Frohnmayer said. “Because it absolutely is what’s happening right now.”

And as for how that connects to schussbooming: “I ask myself the same question. In my introduction, what I say as I got into this, I started it as an investigation of mysticism, to get to a sense of the world behind the world. The more I studied it and thought about what we had done to nature and to our own society, (my voice) became more and more shrill.

“It seemed to me we were blowing it, in terms of nurturing and caretaking, in the kinds of society we were willing to call our own,” he went on. “So one of the last chapters is a suggestion of things we can do post-COVID. We’re going to come out on the other side, and our society will be changed. So the question is, will it just change because it changes, or will we pay some attention to changing it in a way that makes us better citizens and better stewards of our world?”