The E: A tribute to Tolkien’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’

Today is Tolkien Reading Day.
People all around the world are gathering on Zoom to read their favorite passages from the author’s work.
I am not among them on this day. But I am with them in the spirit of the event.
Why March 25th? Well, that happens to be the day that Frodo Baggins completed his quest, of course. The day that he was able to destroy the One Ring.
Among all the authors I have read through the years, J.R.R. Tolkien made the biggest impression and impact.
I was 15 when “The Lord of the Rings” came into my life and doomed me to weeks of bedroom lounging. Stephen King was my go-to during those years, so a fantasy series was a significant change of pace.
Back then the trilogy was a favorite of college students and, although a best-seller, nowhere near the media-driven monster it would soon become.
A neighborhood friend made the suggestion and loaned me the first book in the series, “The Fellowship of the Ring."
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
I was jumping into the deep end of the pool with this one. No warming up with “The Hobbit.” That would come about a year later.
As an avid reader, I could handle the density of the writing just fine. In fact, it was a bonus in pulling me into Tolkien’s Middle-earth.
I was familiar with the fantasy genre, having read and enjoyed “The Chronicles of Narnia” series by C.S. Lewis a few years earlier, but Tolkien was new ground to break.
After school I would grab a snack and head for my room and the fantasy world waiting on the shelf. Finding a comfortable position on the bed — I never read at a desk or in a chair of any sort — I would settle in for several hours.
Homework? Meh. Later. The only thing that could tear me out of this deep dive into imagination was my mother knocking on the door to get me to dinner.
My eyes would scan through the text, sometimes so fast that I had to pause and rewind, rereading the section for the full effect.
The three books — I quickly moved to “The Two Towers” and then “The Return of the King” — were saturated with magical creatures both good and evil, including elves, orcs, dwarfs, humans and hobbits.
Tolkien chose the hobbit Frodo as the main protagonist and sent him on a long journey to destroy the One Ring with the help of a ragtag support system. Most of us know how it goes, so there’s no need for a review, but the basic storyline is rather simple in the sense that it centers almost everything around the quest.
Tolkien took the time to create maps of Middle-earth to show the topography of the region in rudimentary fashion and made a point of describing the regions in the books.
He often focused on forests and the trees therein, not to mention the various creatures that could be found living there.
There was an undeveloped area not far from my home at the time with some fields and wooded areas. I found myself walking through winding trails among the trees, pretending that I was entering Fangorn Forest hoping to wake an Ent from years of slumber.
My teenage mind boggled at the possibilities of a live-action motion picture. There was no CGI at the time and I knew it would be difficult to pull off, but busied myself with thoughts of casting the picture. Most of the actors came from the Star Wars movies.
Discovering the “Lord of the Rings” at that age without a doubt helped guide me on a road that included an English degree and a career in journalism.
It reinforced my love of reading and I’ve held on ever since.
Years later I reread the books. While I enjoy revisiting the works, it just wasn’t quite the same. That electric excitement upon every turn of the page no longer hit me.
That didn’t change how I viewed the books, however. On the contrary, I realized it was like watching a favorite movie for the 30th time … it will never again fully capture the same emotions felt during the first viewing.
I have since tried to recapture that fleeting feeling by delving into the “Harry Potter” series. The writing didn’t quite meet the bar set by Tolkien, but the storyline was fun to follow and the movies didn’t disappoint.
But for me, “Lord of the Rings” is the classic, the ancestor of “Harry Potter,” “A Song of Ice and Fire" (better known as "Game of Thrones”) and many others.
I consider myself lucky to have been able to devour a work such as “Lord of the Rings” before the movies came out, enabling my imagination to switch on without picturing The Shire, Gollum, the nine Nazgul, the Dark Tower of Sauron and all the actors as depicted in the film.
What did I think of the movies? They exceeded expectations. My 15-year-old mind would have been blown.
Kevin Hampton is the editor of The E.