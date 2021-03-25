The E: A tribute to Tolkien’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’

He often focused on forests and the trees therein, not to mention the various creatures that could be found living there.

There was an undeveloped area not far from my home at the time with some fields and wooded areas. I found myself walking through winding trails among the trees, pretending that I was entering Fangorn Forest hoping to wake an Ent from years of slumber.

My teenage mind boggled at the possibilities of a live-action motion picture. There was no CGI at the time and I knew it would be difficult to pull off, but busied myself with thoughts of casting the picture. Most of the actors came from the Star Wars movies.

Discovering the “Lord of the Rings” at that age without a doubt helped guide me on a road that included an English degree and a career in journalism.

It reinforced my love of reading and I’ve held on ever since.

Years later I reread the books. While I enjoy revisiting the works, it just wasn’t quite the same. That electric excitement upon every turn of the page no longer hit me.

That didn’t change how I viewed the books, however. On the contrary, I realized it was like watching a favorite movie for the 30th time … it will never again fully capture the same emotions felt during the first viewing.