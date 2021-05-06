Mid-Valley Live: Bringing back the magic: Enchanted Forest works toward reopening

TURNER — The father had lost his little boy at age 5. Thirteen years later, he was still searching for a place to preserve his son’s memory forever.

He found it, he told Susan Vaslev, in the bricks Enchanted Forest is offering for purchase to help the amusement park survive the COVID-19 shutdown and repair the damage from February’s ice storm.

“I’ve been looking for the right place to put his name ever since, and this is it,” he wrote.

For him, and for the thousands of others who have told Vaslev how much her family’s business has meant to them for five decades, Vaslev, the co-manager of the park, is committed to getting Enchanted Forest up and running again.

She had hoped that would be by May. That doesn’t look probable at this point. But she and her father, founder Roger Tofte; and her siblings — co-manager Mary Tofte, ride consultant Ken Tofte and Corvallis architect Lori Stephens — still see a reopening day out there somewhere.

They are committed, she said, because Enchanted Forest “is part of the family” — theirs and so many others.

“We’ve just got to keep plugging along and make the best of it, be optimistic and hope we come out OK,” Roger Tofte said.