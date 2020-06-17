Stroke Diary: Mid-life, limp first

Coming back to the office was hard. After all, I’d been away for three months — not doing anything fun, really, unless gazing longingly at dirty pictures of Carl’s Jr. burgers I can’t eat anymore ranks as the epitome of a hoot.
I was a good boy in post-stroke quarantine, face mask lacquered o’er kisser, enduring therapy, visiting doctors and keeping a respectable ”social” distance from my fellow meat skins. I wrote, read, dreamed and paced; I also listened to inhuman amounts of loud guitars and dream-jangle soundscapes (thank you, Death Angel and The Primitives).
But most of all, I changed, through no premeditation of my own. My condition had not only limited my mobility, it twisted memories into weird shapes and reorganized them into a haphazard but semi-accurate assemblage of my previous existence. All I recall prior to my March 8 hemorrhagic stroke is that Old Me moved with an agility I can only envy now; he hammered sentences with speed, grace and music. He strode free of a limp and his right hand wasn’t mashed potatoes on a stick.
Otherwise, his mind was heavy, but he was heavier, an overweight mountain of self-hatred and shattered nerves. The year had some rough surprises for him. He occupied the fading remnant of a world no one knew was ending. Weirdly, I miss the boy: his fearlessness, his lack of limitations, his proficiency with language. He didn’t mean to become a lesson.
Entrée, New Me, who somehow blossomed from this malaise. He dropped four waist sizes and consulted nutrition charts before tossing boxes into shopping carts. He drank every second with a grateful breath. His sleep went uninterrupted by wound-up doubt and fear in an increasingly uglier universe of coronavirus, protest, “autonomous” zones, systemic racism, and powderkeg partisan chicanery. He looked younger, felt more at ease — ’til struck by this doozy: Can New Me exist in Old Me’s stead, returning to a high-stress environment that purt-near killed us both? Also, which of us was the Better Me? The Real Me? The Capable Me?
I don’t know.
When I left Corvallis’ Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center following a 40-day hospital stay in March and April, I had no idea what to expect, or when or if I’d be returning to work. There was initial concern that I’d require a nurse’s care and that my days of meaningful employment were over; I’d subsist on disability in a flattening void. People asked me, “What are you going to do?” I swore I wouldn’t be bed-locked for the rest of this trip, that was for damn sure. I didn’t kick and scream into this realm to become a helpless gelatinous yelp at midlife. So after relearning how to walk, shower, dress, and use the bathroom, I couldn’t imagine what remained of the plenty to overcome.
The universe was then wracked in perpetual pandemic, and that seemed frightening enough as I hobbled from my last wheelchair into my father’s arms on April 27, both of us face-masked against an unknown future. From there we drove south, to the Albany Fred Meyer, where from the parking lot I discovered that no one seemed troubled by this debilitating global plague floating murderously through the atmosphere, their countenances naked on a balmy spring afternoon.
But I grew up in Albany, so I kinda understood. We fancy ourselves infallible; our singular small-town blood, forged in good-folk sense and grit, is wily, wiry and righteous enough to bend any foreign-born virus to our will. As kids, when we got sick, we never missed more than a single day of school; otherwise, it was admitting weakness to loveless-nerd science and medicine. What’s the coronavirus but a big-city bogeyman for noodle-y-limbed libs soiling their britches over dirty air? We are impervious medical marvels. We are strutting rock ’n’ roll.
“Who ever said it’s all been said
gave up on satisfaction.”
— Pearl Jam
I spent my first two weeks of freedom alternating between my apartment in Albany and my father’s retirement community in Roseburg, where he lived on a street that resembled my childhood neighborhood as a movie set. His backyard offered views of a tranquil fountain that fell asleep every night at 10 p.m., along with the rest of the neighborhood — and me, as I swallowed my nightly pill, attached a CPAP hose to my face and turned in to an evening of audiobooks and podcasts, shedding decades of hard-earned narcolepsy.
I have fond memories of these early days. My father, nearing 70, helped me the first few mornings as I reacquainted myself with putting a sock on my right foot. For the first few attempts, I was too winded and uncoordinated. Can you imagine being 47 years old and needing your dad to help dress you? The patience and love involved? The shame and embarrassment? But he did it without apprehension. I admire him immensely for that.
We spent hours tooling through the city to Pearl Jam’s “Gigaton” on loop, “Who Ever Said” to “River Cross” and back again (favorite track: “Seven O’Clock”). He loved every minute, buoyantly commenting on the numbers Eddie Vedder sang in Talking Heads or Peter Gabriel-ian tones. I loved it, too, just being with my dad every day for the first time, really, since high school. I felt like his son, worthy of the distinction once more.
We grocery-shopped together. We watched “1917,” “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (twice), and multiple episodes of ABC’s long-gone “Fridays.” We talked. We tut-tutted the rising number of coronavirus cases crippling the country. I found myself regretting the years I’d missed with him, as well as with my mother — nearly a decade’s worth of holidays huddled in a newsroom, fretting largely alone over the next day’s edition, apart from the people I loved, drowning my insides in salted garbage. How many years did I have left with my aging parents? And, conversely, since I was the one who’d been in the hospital, how many years did they have left with me?
Yet even that period seems quaint now: May 2020, an ice-cream social between hell-fires that consumed the nation. One of my neighbors gave me a geranium, and I hope it grows despite the ugliness. I’ve gone on long walks to beautiful nowheres with beautiful people I love. My mother cut my hair, which is more gray and fine than I’d like, a white explosion I didn’t notice until this past weekend, when my dad and I visited my younger brother in Beaverton. We drove to the renewed wail of Pearl Jam, “Who Ever Said” to “River Cross” and back again (“Seven O’Clock” more than a few times). We posed for a photo together for the first time since 2002, when I had darker hair, a wider frame and an attitude to match ’em both.
This time I am more gaunt, peppered to midlife lassitude, a brace on my right foot, and a walking cane at my side, hopeful that the future has a place for me.
