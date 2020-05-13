Stroke Diary: White Punks on Dope

Later that day, I moved via wheelchair to a third-floor room, my own room: 3112 (1,000 off my favorite Rush LP), the number I barked multiple times a day to a room service representative who then said, without fail, “I’m sorry, but that puts you over your sodium.” My own window and view of a parking lot, my own bathroom, and no patter or television noise from an adjacent bed. It became my joint. As the coronavirus ran rampant throughout the world and the Willamette Valley, closing schools, stores and restaurants and reducing a population to potential virus conveyors, I sat above it all in the cleanest environment possible. It was just a harrowing newspaper item to me, Facebook videos of a president over his head. It affected me only by reducing me to zero visitors via new hospital restrictions, which sucked because it cut me off from the people I loved and left me only medical personnel and therapists with whom to communicate face to face — and even they wore protective masks over their mouths. I nevertheless amassed books and magazines and the new Pearl Jam album through friends and family, who could only go so far as the first-floor admissions desk. Even my CPAP specialist and doctors wanted to talk books and brought me some of their favorites, including Dr. Jill Bolte-Taylor’s memoir, “My Stroke of Insight,” which, as a stroke survivor myself (though hers was worse; she lost the ability to speak for a time), I devoured as a shared adventure. I eventually acquired enough ephemera to stock a separate apartment. Needless to say, I read a lot and listened to a metric ton of music.