Commentary: Get ready for 'The Wonder (Pandemic) Years'

Mark my words: Two or three decades from now, Hollywood’s nostalgia machine will look back on the colossal crapshow that was 2020 and proclaim, “Those were the days.”
Picture a coming-of-age television “dramedy” — part drama, part comedy — set amidst the COVID-19-era, the civil unrest of the Black Lives Matter movement and far-right nuttery such as the storming of the United States Capitol.
An adolescent boy from a suburban middle-class family will try to navigate these complex times and get by with a little help from his friends.
Cue the opening credits, with singer and rapper T-Pain handling a soulful version of the theme song, “What would you do, if I sang autotune…” Welcome to the “Wonder (Pandemic) Years.”
Earnest episodes will arrive on holographic streaming services sometime around 2040 or 2050, right about when today’s adolescents are calling the shots in the entertainment industry.
As a nod to current trends with series reboots, the Arnolds, the family at the center of the show, will be a minority family, as that naturally adds texture and tension to plotlines. The Arnolds can’t be Black — that’s already happening with a reimagining of the series already underway, also set in the 1960s — so perhaps our main character is middle schooler Kevin Aquino, perhaps Kevin Arikawa.
But to avoid any confusion with pale imitations of this trusted storytelling formula, Kevin, or simply “Kev,” must remain. For the brand’s sake, the show also must contain the gruff dad, loving mom, idiot big brother and artsy eldest sister. Oh, and Kevin pines, absolutely swoons, for the girl next door.
It’s easy to understand how the tumultuous late 1960s and early 1970s were turned into a compelling entertainment, and you might ask, how in the bell-bottomed balderdash will people be able to romanticize the heartache and frustration of the past year?
People always look back at their childhood years with some sepia-tone haze, as illustrated by a recent excerpt in the Wall Street Journal, courtesy of historian Johan Norberg’s book “Open: The Story of Human Progress.” The basic idea of the snippet: the Reagan-era United States, currently in high fashion and featured on several TV shows, seems fine and dandy except when you remember that people in those days pined for the 1950s, and people in that decade pined for the 1920s, back before television ruined everything and kids were still respectful, and so on and so forth, probably back to caveman drawings complaining about surly teens and newfangled tech. Elders think the world has always been going downhill since the beginning of time, Norberg writes.
The producers of our fictional series will draw on parallels between the upheaval of 1968 and 2020. With the power of hindsight, the series will poke fun at fringe elements in society — that’s both anti-maskers and anarchists calling for violence in the streets — as Kevin seeks to understand the right path, the all-American middle ground that encompasses liberty, equity, respect and responsibility.
Characters all around him, including his siblings, will be caught in dilemmas and make the wrong choices and serve as examples of what not to do.
For example, Kevin’s brother will go to a secret party for high school athletes that gets blown up on social media, attendees will contract COVID-19, and the entire family will be forced to quarantine as a result. Then the parents will discover someone sneaking out of the house in the middle of the night, breaking their isolation. And, spoiler alert, that will be the lively grandma heading out to see her new beau. Yep, three generation household, just like modern times.
Most of all, the show will illustrate how the pandemic made us focus on family, learn new skills and think outside the box.
The producers will craft episodes that show how the pandemic forced people to improvise, and the Aquino family will take part in drive-in church services, high school graduation parades, Christmas celebrations set in open garages and more.
Characters will develop computer capabilities to deal with video conferencing for work and school, and learn hobbies out of sheer boredom.
Our fictional family will be forced to spend quality time together and struggle together economically, socially and mentally. These experiences will create bonds that could never unravel, or so we’ll be informed by our trusted narrator, the main character as a middle-aged man, full of wisdom and, if you listen close enough at the conclusion of some episodes, a tinge of regret.
Sigh.
Really, these aren’t the best days of our lives. But we’re certainly going to come out of this time more resilient, and maybe that in itself is wonderful and cause for celebration. Regardless, strap on that rose-colored face shield and get ready to reminisce with a half-hour TV show.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.