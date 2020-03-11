From small screen to small stage: Ex-'Late Show' writer Blotnick brings comedy act to Majestic

The comedian has always found it difficult to describe the style of humor she presents on stage.

“I sort of orbit mental health-type subjects, but I try to do it in a fun way that you want to hear about on a Friday night,” Blotnick said.

Lately, she has talked about going through a weird bout of sleeplessness.

“I’ve accumulated a lot of sleep accessories from the internet. I’m sort of overwhelmed by my own nightstand right now,” she said.

Blotnick, who grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, found a combination of comedic influences, from Mitch Hedberg albums and Conan O’Brien's show to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's work as co-anchors of the “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update segment. But she didn’t seriously consider comedy as a career until she went to college at Northwestern University in Chicago.

Many students were interested in improv and sketch comedy, because The Second City was there.

“We had an on-campus standup crew, so I jumped into that and felt like it was clicking a little bit,” she said.

About a decade ago, Blotnick moved to New York and got her start doing odd jobs and open mics. She began performing standup and writing comedy around the same time.