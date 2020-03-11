From small screen to small stage: Ex-'Late Show' writer Blotnick brings comedy act to Majestic

Emmy Blotnick promises to perform some of her new material Saturday at Corvallis Comedy Night at the Majestic Theatre.
In return, the New York-based comic wants advice from audience members on the best bird watching sites to check out during her first visit here.
Blotnick says she learned from a local tourism website that Corvallis is a “hotspot for birders.”
“I’ve always wanted to be one of those,” she said and laughed. “I have to find some hobby. We’ll work some waterfowl into the mix and see what happens.”
Comedian Seth Milstein of Eugene will serve as the evening’s opening act.
Blotnick, an Emmy-nominated former staff writer for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” has appeared on “Conan,” "The Late Show" and her own half-hour special on Comedy Central. Last May, she released her first comedy album, “Party Nights.”
During the summer, Blotnick performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland. It is the largest arts festival in the world.
Blotnick would do an hour of standup every night.
“There’s one day off in the month of the festival. It’s a stress test in a really good way,” she said.
Blotnick said she is currently writing and working toward a follow-up comedy album, and a small animated project on the side. She recently toured with Gary Gulman and Nick Kroll.
The comedian has always found it difficult to describe the style of humor she presents on stage.
“I sort of orbit mental health-type subjects, but I try to do it in a fun way that you want to hear about on a Friday night,” Blotnick said.
Lately, she has talked about going through a weird bout of sleeplessness.
“I’ve accumulated a lot of sleep accessories from the internet. I’m sort of overwhelmed by my own nightstand right now,” she said.
Blotnick, who grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts, found a combination of comedic influences, from Mitch Hedberg albums and Conan O’Brien's show to Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's work as co-anchors of the “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update segment. But she didn’t seriously consider comedy as a career until she went to college at Northwestern University in Chicago.
Many students were interested in improv and sketch comedy, because The Second City was there.
“We had an on-campus standup crew, so I jumped into that and felt like it was clicking a little bit,” she said.
About a decade ago, Blotnick moved to New York and got her start doing odd jobs and open mics. She began performing standup and writing comedy around the same time.
“I think writing took shape a little bit faster for me than performing,” Blotnick said. “I maybe felt more comfortable with it.”
Her first writing gig came in 2013 for the weekly MTV series “Nikki and Sara Live,” which starred fellow comedians Nikki Glaser and Sara Schaefer.
Blotnick’s other writing credits include “The President Show,” “@Midnight” and the Comedy Central roasts of Rob Lowe and Alec Baldwin.
She said writing for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” was “wonderful and occasionally very chaotic because of how the news cycle is.”
As a staff writer, Blotnick came up with the idea for a children’s book while reading newspaper articles to feature on the show.
The focus of the article was President Donald Trump’s visit to New Bern, North Carolina, to speak with Hurricane Florence survivors. He became fixated on a boat washed ashore and asked the people questions about it.
Show staff turned Trump’s simple “boat-centric” quotes into a best-selling children’s book, “Whose Boat Is This Boat?: Comments That Don’t Help in The Aftermath of a Hurricane,” and gave him credit as its author (by accident).
“It was shockingly fitting to put into the format of children’s book. We didn’t have to add anything to it,” Blotnick said with a laugh.
All proceeds from the book sales went to victims of Hurricanes Michael and Florence. As of December 2018, it had sold more than 400,000 copies and raised $1.5 million for charities.
Blotnick said she was happy to be involved with the book and get help to the people who need it.
She left "The Late Show" about a year ago to pursue touring opportunities.
“I was very excited to get to travel while I am childless and an inexpensive person,” she said.
During her 2018 appearance on “Conan,” Blotnick joked about how great it was to date a giant man. She said, “When we walk around together it looks like one of those viral videos that’s like ‘Unlikely Animal Friends.’ Look at this grizzly bear being nice to this raccoon. That’s kind of our dynamic.”
The same giant may soon make a return to her standup routine.
“We just got engaged, like, three weeks ago,” Blotnick said. “A lot of the stuff I’m working on is like some fun new feelings, I guess.”