Lectern (April 1)

Thursday
Hatfield Marine Research Seminar, 3:30 p.m., Zoom. Ryan Mueller, Department of Microbiology, Oregon State University, will present “Partitioning of Phytoplankton Organic Matter by the Marine Microbial Loop.” Password: 972587 or call +1-971-247-1195, meeting ID: 945 5573 115.
Friday
Research in Environmental Health Sciences Seminar Series, 3 p.m., https://bit.ly/3vitsoC, passcode: 218039. Perry Hystad, associate professor, Oregon State University College of Public Health and Human Sciences, will present “New Technologies to Measure Environmental Exposures and Influences on Human Health.”
Monday
"Fungus Among Us Virtual Lecture Series," 4 p.m., Zoom. "The Fungus That Heals." The College of Forestry Student Ambassadors will present the second event in this series, joined by Brock Binder of High Quality Dispensary and licensed psychologists Kimberly Wolk Golletz and Daniel V. Golletz. Together, they will discuss the science and future of psilocybin-assisted therapy as treatment for mental health disorders, the recently passed Oregon Measure 109, and answer questions. Registration: https://www.forestry.oregonstate.edu/fungus.
Holocaust Memorial Week talk, 5 p.m., Zoom. Marion Blumenthal Lazan will speak. In the late 1930s, the Blumenthal family escaped Nazi Germany and settled in the Netherlands. However, in 1942 they were seized and deported to the first in a series of concentration camps, which would include Bergen-Belsen, one of the most notorious and deadly symbols of the last phase of World War II. Well-known for her Holocaust memoir “Four Perfect Pebbles,” Lazan will speak about her experiences and lessons learned during the Holocaust. Presented by the Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts and the School of History, Philosophy and Religion. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KXS90eXwSIeUAf6oZ_PwjQ.
Wednesday
Biomedical research talk, noon, Zoom. Prachee Avasthi, Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine, will present “Arp2/3-Dependent Initial Ciliary Biogenesis in Chlamydomonas.” Avasthi is an associate professor of biochemistry and cell biology at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. She works toward both policy and cultural change in the biomedical research enterprise though organizations such as ASAPbio (as president), eLife (on the board of directors) and Rescuing Biomedical Research (on the steering committee). She also founded the online peer-mentorship community for thousands of junior faculty worldwide, New PI Slack. Registration: https://beav.es/J6Q.
Holocaust Memorial Week talk, 7 p.m., Zoom. Jennifer Evans will present "Social Media and the Long Shadow of the Holocaust." Evans, a professor of history at Carleton University (Ottawa), is working on a monograph that focuses on the intersection of social media and Holocaust memory. In this talk, she will discuss how platforms such as Facebook are used to discuss the Holocaust, sometimes to minimize or even deny it, but often to spread knowledge of it and of the lessons that are implicit in it. Presented by the Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts and the School of History, Philosophy and Religious Studies. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6rTcQ4cjRbe4oQkFWq_uFw.
Holocaust Memorial Week panel, 7 p.m., Zoom. "Teaching the Holocaust." Moderated by Professor Mike O’Malley of the Oregon State University College of Education, the panel will consist of three individuals who regularly teach units on Holocaust-related issues — one who does so in high school, one in middle school and one in elementary school. Each of the panelists will discuss his or her approach to teaching this subject, what appears to have worked well and what has proven to be particularly challenging. After the presentation, members of the audience will be encouraged to share their views on how Holocaust-genocide education can be provided most effectively in the schools. Presented by the College of Liberal Arts and the School of History, Philosophy and Religious Studies. Meeting ID 992 0025 7561, Password 053924.