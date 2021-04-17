Lectern (April 17)

Today

TEDx Talk, 10 a.m., Zoom. Kathleen Bogart, associate professor of psychology, will speak on the psychology of ableism and communication for the University of Washington. Watch the free online premiere at psychology of ableism and communication at https://www.tedxuofw.com/#.

Monday

Horticulture Spring 2021 Seminar Series, noon, Zoom. Mahmut Diker, a doctoral student in the Oregon State University Department of Horticulture, Oregon State University, will present “Laser Microdissection in plants.” Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuurrD4sG9X4TJJo96SVr7EhlG_R6ZGH.

Virtual lecture, noon. "Tracking COVID-19 Through the Sewers: From Theory to Statewide Implementation in Under Four Months," presented by Tyler Radniecki, associate professor of environmental engineering, and Christine Kelly, professor of bioengineering. Registration: https://beav.es/JtK.