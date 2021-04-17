Lectern (April 17)

Today
TEDx Talk, 10 a.m., Zoom. Kathleen Bogart, associate professor of psychology, will speak on the psychology of ableism and communication for the University of Washington. Watch the free online premiere at psychology of ableism and communication at https://www.tedxuofw.com/#.
Monday
Horticulture Spring 2021 Seminar Series, noon, Zoom. Mahmut Diker, a doctoral student in the Oregon State University Department of Horticulture, Oregon State University, will present “Laser Microdissection in plants.” Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsfuurrD4sG9X4TJJo96SVr7EhlG_R6ZGH.
Virtual lecture, noon. "Tracking COVID-19 Through the Sewers: From Theory to Statewide Implementation in Under Four Months," presented by Tyler Radniecki, associate professor of environmental engineering, and Christine Kelly, professor of bioengineering. Registration: https://beav.es/JtK.
"The Art of Resilience: The Science of Songbirds," 4 p.m., Zoom. Part of "Knowledge Breaks: Behind the Scenes with Beavers." This is the first in a series of webcasts highlighting Oregon State University research. Assistant professor in the College of Science Jamie M. Cornelius will describe her ambitious (and miserable) research project exploring how songbirds cope with winter storms in the Pacific Northwest, and what attributes might help them survive. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/1316167820939/WN_sYnIu3g3Q3KxVtiDKvk-0w.
Tuesday
Hatfield Marine Science Center Science on Tap, 6 p.m., online. Vera Trainer, Northwest Fisheries Science Center, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, will present “Are Harmful Algal Blooms Getting Worse? Why Are Crab and Clam Fisheries Closures Happening with Greater Frequency Over the Last Several Years?” Webinar link or call, +1 971 247 1195, ID 931 2145 4430. Information: https://events.oregonstate.edu/newport.
Wednesday
Liz and Bob Frenkel Hiking and Environment Spring Lecture Series, noon, GoToWebinar. "A Gift for Marys Peak," the second in the free lecture series will be presented by Barry Wulff of the Marys Peak Alliance, Brian Hoeh of the U.S. Forest Service Siuslaw National Forest and Greg Archuleta of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde. Sponsored by the Marys Peak Group Sierra Club and the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Information: 541-766-6793. Registration: bit.ly/giftformaryspeak.
Oregon State University TRIAD Club program, noon, online. Sylvia Yamada of the OSU Department of Integrative Biology will present “European Green Crabs in Oregon: Are They Now Established?” The club's programs are online and free this term, with all welcome. Zoom link: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/97158898720?pwd=TWR1RitPN0oveG9kR21UdG9xK2hJZz09, password 446954.
"Combating Bullying and Anti-LGBTQ Attitudes in Sports," 5 p.m., webcast. Former Beaver, NFL defensive tackle and LGBTQ advocate Esera Tuaolo believes in a more inclusive and diverse world of sports, from professional football to youth athletics programs. Hear about his personal challenges during a successful nine-season NFL career and about his anti-bullying work and education delivered through his nonprofit agency, Hate is Wrong. Join College of Liberal Arts Professor Susan Shaw in conversation with Tuaolo. Registration: osualum.com/Changemakers.