Lectern (April 29)

Friday

College of Public Health and Human Sciences research seminar, 1 p.m., online. “Conflict, Climate Change and Mining: Lessons from Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan and Beyond” will be presented by Casey Bartrem, executive director of the TerraGraphics International Foundation and senior fellow of the Norwich University Center for Global Resilience and Security. Watch this seminar, live or recorded, at https://health.oregonstate.edu/seminars.

Monday

“Finding Her Edge: A Conversation with Author Laura Huang,” 5 p.m., online. Huang shares how to harness your strengths, flaws and other people’s perceptions to find your competitive edge. Learn about Huang’s journey as an entrepreneur, researcher, Harvard Business School professor and author of “Edge: Turning Adversity into Advantage,” in a webcast hosted by the Oregon State University Design Network in partnership with the OSU Alumni Association and Oregon Sports Angels. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wKjhbISWTzmI_-2ySQ5RcQ.

Wednesday