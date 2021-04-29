Lectern (April 29)

Thursday
“China’s Strategic Vision: Implications for the U.S. and Taiwan,” noon, online. A talk by Andrew J. Nathan, Class of 1919 Professor of Political Science at Columbia University, and one of the world’s leading China scholars. He specializes in Chinese politics, foreign policy, human rights and political culture. Hosted by the Asian Studies Program and The Chiu Program for Taiwan Studies, and sponsored by The Chun and Jane Chiu Family Foundation. Welcome remarks by Dean Rodgers. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_iXbTWy9LRw26x9C4FdMO9g.
Hatfield Marine Science Research Seminar, 3:30 p.m., https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/94555731151?pwd=RnJ6eVg0ODdzRUpVc0pQbUlIdUV3dz09#success. Reyn Yoshioka of the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology, University of Oregon, will present “Parasitic Pretender: Are Rhizocephalan-Infected Shrimp Still Shrimp?" Zoom link. Click here for more information.
Celebration of this year’s Stone Award for Literary Achievement recipient Lynda Barry, 5 p.m., online. Barry has worked as a painter, cartoonist, writer, illustrator, playwright, editor and commentator, and is described by the The New York Times as “among this country’s greatest conjoiners of words and images, known for plumbing all kinds of touchy subjects in cartoons, comic strips and novels, both graphic and illustrated.” Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/5616155766284/WN_wpjeRjXCRWOaTkGy9Kgygg.
Friday
College of Public Health and Human Sciences research seminar, 1 p.m., online. “Conflict, Climate Change and Mining: Lessons from Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan and Beyond” will be presented by Casey Bartrem, executive director of the TerraGraphics International Foundation and senior fellow of the Norwich University Center for Global Resilience and Security. Watch this seminar, live or recorded, at https://health.oregonstate.edu/seminars.
Monday
“Finding Her Edge: A Conversation with Author Laura Huang,” 5 p.m., online. Huang shares how to harness your strengths, flaws and other people’s perceptions to find your competitive edge. Learn about Huang’s journey as an entrepreneur, researcher, Harvard Business School professor and author of “Edge: Turning Adversity into Advantage,” in a webcast hosted by the Oregon State University Design Network in partnership with the OSU Alumni Association and Oregon Sports Angels. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wKjhbISWTzmI_-2ySQ5RcQ.
Wednesday
Bioinformatics Users Group, noon, Zoom. “Linking Transcription Factor Binding Site Motifs to Biological Effect for Rhythmic Transcript Groups in Drosophila Melanogaster, i.e., What Makes Important Pathways Rhythmic in Fruit Flies?” Rosalyn Fey of the David Hendrix Lab, Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics, will speak. BUG consists of life scientists, bioinformaticians, computer scientists, mathematicians, engineers, statisticians, and researchers of all types who meet to discuss topics related to these fields of study. Meetings are generally informal, consisting of discussions, interactive talks, or short workshops. All are welcome. No experience needed to participate. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_wKjhbISWTzmI_-2ySQ5RcQ. For additional information, see https://cgrb.oregonstate.edu/bug.
Richard Settersten, University Distinguished Professor of Human Development, gives a lecture, 5:30 p.m., online. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fH_9v-wOS4Gb3jDZxhZpnw.
Thursday
Julia Jones, University Distinguished Professor of Geography, gives a lecture, 5:30 p.m., online. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_KXgr0rEdRmiyD7UiY8cUhA.