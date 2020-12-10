Lectern (Dec. 10)

Monday

Oregon State University Changemakers Series, 5 p.m., Zoom. A four-time Beaver and Coastal Band Chumash member, Luhui Whitebear has been assistant director of the Native American Longhouse Eena Haws since 2013. Hear about her work supporting Indigenous communities, from student leadership to political advocacy, in this talk presented by the College of Liberal Arts and the OSU Alumni Association. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uOCiY8fvRC-jeyYPtHu3-w .

Seed and nursery catalog history, 7 p.m., online. Alice Formiga, assistant professor of practice in the Department of Horticulture, will present "A Short History of Seed and Nursery Catalogues" as part of the Clackamas County Master Gardeners Lecture Series. Examples from the collection of nearly 2,000 seed and nursery catalogues in the Oregon State University Valley Library will be provided. Registration: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/metro/events/short-history-seed-nursery-catalogues-clackamas-county-master-gardener-lecture.