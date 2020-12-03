Lectern (Dec. 3)

"Overview of the Corvallis Campus Vision," 9 a.m., Zoom. The vision will guide the development of Oregon State University’s physical campus in Corvallis over the next decade and beyond. The vision, which is based on shared values and guiding principles, is a place that would be safe, welcoming and inclusive while effectively supporting the university’s mission as expressed in Strategic Plan 4.0. Strategies that offer a cohesive and comprehensive view of future campus development that can be applied both to campuswide perspectives and specific projects and locations will be shared. It will provide a framework to align various long-range planning efforts. Registration: https://hr.oregonstate.edu/training/training-days.