Lectern (Dec. 3)

TODAY
Oregon State University TRIAD Club, noon, Zoom. Jeffrey Bethel of the OSU College of Public Health and Human Sciences will present “Tracking a Pandemic: The OSU TRACE Project.” Zoom link: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/97430290363?pwd=ZVFYYXpZYzJuM09Zek1TTm9tNk53Zz09, password, 248221.
"End-of-Life Options: Managing Life's Closure," 3 p.m., Zoom. Dr. David Grube will speak. We all die, but in the U.S., even before the pandemic, dying had become medicalized and complicated. Few of us realize that we not only have options at the end of life, but that it is important to consider our wishes and values and to discuss them with our family and loved ones. Advance directives outline these decisions. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nL6ifLWARoOXeN5JKlbvFw?_x_zm_rtaid=h5-zqmFuTLaztycWU56Xww.1606936231603.e612223669f1220d52d433085caf766b&_x_zm_rhtaid=673.
"Wildfires Rising: Environment, Public Health and Economics in the State of Oregon," 7 p.m., Zoom. The League of Women Voters of Corvallis will host panelists Daniel López-Cevallos, Rep. Dan Rayfield and Meg Krawchuk for a discussion on fire in Oregon. Registration: https://lwv.corvallis.or.us/event/%ef%bb%bfwildfires-rising-environment-public-health-and-economics-in-the-state-of-oregon/.
FRIDAY
"Overview of the Corvallis Campus Vision," 9 a.m., Zoom. The vision will guide the development of Oregon State University’s physical campus in Corvallis over the next decade and beyond. The vision, which is based on shared values and guiding principles, is a place that would be safe, welcoming and inclusive while effectively supporting the university’s mission as expressed in Strategic Plan 4.0. Strategies that offer a cohesive and comprehensive view of future campus development that can be applied both to campuswide perspectives and specific projects and locations will be shared. It will provide a framework to align various long-range planning efforts. Registration: https://hr.oregonstate.edu/training/training-days.
Oregon State University Anthropology Lecture Series, noon, Zoom. Jiaju Li of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences will present “Conflicts and Cooperation: Race, Place and Memory of New Orleans Afro-American Festivals.” To join the lecture, enter Zoom meeting ID 918 8649 8232 with password 8c574f.
Seminar, 1 p.m., Zoom. Andrea Baccarelli, Leon Hess Professor and director of the Laboratory of Precision Environmental Biosciences in the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University, will present “Environmental Epigenetics: Integrating Public Health into Precision Medicine.” Information: https://health.oregonstate.edu/seminars.
Oregon State University seminar series, “What Can Ecology, Evolution and Conservation Biology Contribute to Understanding Global Pandemics?,” 3 p.m., Zoom. Ben Dalziel of Oregon State University will present “Ecology and Evolution of Infectious Diseases in Cities.” To join the lecture, go to beav.es/eecb.
MONDAY
Department of Horticulture Seminar Series, noon, Zoom. Cody Copp of the Oregon State University Department of Horticulture will present “Grapevine Red Blotch Virus Alters Leaf Carbon Metabolism and Export in Vitis Vinifera.” Registration: https://beav.es/oQL. A password will be emailed to you in advance of the meeting.
