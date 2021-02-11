Lectern (Feb. 11)

Thursday

"Black Minds Matter: A Mental Health Conversation," 5:30 p.m., Zoom. The past year has been a whirlwind for all, but those who identify as Black have endured experiences that have tested their strength and resilience. Hear from Keith Dempsey, '93, '96, '10, as he discusses the triumphs and challenges of mental health and wellness among the Black community. Dempsey is an associate professor and department chair in the graduate counseling program at George Fox University. Hosted in partnership with the Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center. To participate: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMrcO6tqD8uG9PbanIhqYuipyRR-nXCME34.