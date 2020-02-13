Lectern (Feb. 13)

TODAY

Linus Pauling Institute Seminar: “Nanobodies: A Versatile Tool to Enhance the Treatment and Diagnosis of Disease,” 2 p.m., Room 402, Linus Pauling Science Center. Lecture by Carl Ruby, faculty researcher in the Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine at Oregon State University and cofounder of BTC, a start-up biotech company bringing safe, effective and accessible immune oncology options to veterinary medicine.

FRIDAY

Oregon State University Anthropology Lecture Series, noon, Room 314, Learning Innovation Center, 165 SW Sackett Place, Corvallis. Colin Anderson, associate professor at Coventry University, United Kingdom, will present “Agroecology and Social Transformation.”

The Oregon State University College of Public Health and Human Sciences presents “Rethinking Recess: Creating Safe and Inclusive Playtime for All Children in School,” 1 p.m., Bray Leadership Conference Room, Room 115, Hallie E. Ford Center for Healthy Children and Families, 2631 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Speaker: Rebecca London, assistant professor of sociology at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

TUESDAY