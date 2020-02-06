Lectern (Feb. 6)

TODAY

Triad luncheon, noon, Room 211, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Anne Gillies of the Oregon State University Search Advocate Program will present “Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about the OSU Search Advocate Program.” Event is free; optional catered lunch is available for $13; email janice.nave-abele@oregonstate.edu to reserve lunch. Triad is a campus organization open to faculty and staff that offers an opportunity to gather over a meal to network and learn something new. Information: https://triad.oregonstate.edu/.

Winter Community Dialogue: "A Nation Divided," 6 p.m., Horizon Room, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Explore multiple perspectives on ways to improve the political system in the United States. Join in the opportunity to discuss current issues in politics, meet new people and expand your mindset.

FRIDAY

Oregon State University Anthropology Lecture Series, noon, Room 314, Learning Innovation Center, 165 SW Sackett Place, Corvallis. Kenneth Maes, associate professor of anthropology at OSU, will present “Standardizing Community Health Program Evaluation at the National Level While Centering Marginalized Voices and Labor: The Community Health Worker Common Indicators Project.”

