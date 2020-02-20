Lectern (Feb. 20)

MONDAY

"Toiling in the Shadows of Affluence: Immigrant Labor and Livelihoods in the New Gilded Era," 4 p.m., Autzen House, 811 SW Jefferson Ave., Corvallis. Ron Mize teaches in Oregon State University's School of Language, Culture and Society, and in this talk will discuss his archival research into the development of immigrant mining labor and labor unions in the first Gilded Age and reveal how that context informs today’s serving class struggle.

TUESDAY

People and Nature Lunch Series, noon, Room 110, Strand Agriculture Hall, 170 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. Mariana Porto, graduate student in applied anthropology, will present “Brazilian Fishing Communities and Local Ecological Knowledge.” Vaughn Robison, graduate student in environmental arts and humanities, will present “Communicating Net Values: Using Communication Theory to Assess and Address the Social and Economic Impacts of Fishery Management.” Sponsored by the Department of Fisheries & Wildlife’s Human Dimensions Lab.

WEDNESDAY