Lectern (Jan. 21)

Hatfield Marine Science Center Research Seminar, 3:30 p.m., Zoom. John Durban, Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, Oregon State University, and senior scientist, North Gulf Oceanic Society, will present “Survival of the Fattest: Integrating Photogrammetry Measures of Health into Population Assessments for Killer Whales.” Zoom link: +1-971-247-1195, meeting ID 945 5573 115, password 972587.

Biological and Ecological Engineering Winter Seminar Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Laurence Yang of the Queen’s University, Canada, will present “Multi-Scale Modeling of Microbial Stress Response,” preceded by a meet-and-greet at 3:30 p.m. Zoom meeting ID: 917 1196 8021, password 769617.

The Peace and Justice Strategies Office and the Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility invite the Oregon State University community to celebrate the entry into force of the 2017 United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, 5 p.m., Zoom. RSVP: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScDDunV3N-l5qGmOCZ_cQGKKwZQCFvOXHM7zdosN-mokioMWw/viewform.