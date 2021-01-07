Lectern (Jan. 7)

FRIDAY
Applied economics seminar, 2 p.m., Zoom. Marco Gonzalez-Navarro, University of California, Berkeley, will present "Vulnerability and Clientelism." Information: richard.sandler@oregonstate.edu.
WEDNESDAY
Oregon State University TRIAD Club program, noon, Zoom. Jaycee Kalama, editor-in-chief, OSU Daily Barometer, will present “Student Media Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.” Zoom link: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/96913848020?pwd=WGpSS1R5S3EyVGJSL21aVHU5b3lEZz09, password 951472.
JAN. 14
“Taking It to the Streets: Wildfire in the 21st Century," 4 p.m., Zoom. John Bailey, Oregon State University professor in forest engineering, will present "Resources and Management." Bailey will talk to members of the OSU Retirement Association about what he has learned about how Oregonians can manage their environments to reduce the risk of fires as our habitats and environment change. The art and science of forest management have not fundamentally changed in the last decade, but the objectives have broadened and become more controversial. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SEufhoCKSLmebmBsJZeD2w?_x_zm_rtaid=9aaq1yyPTJWg4aCCMErT-Q.1609899843831.a62af83e8cd4c976be16d6c51753463e&_x_zm_rhtaid=688.