Lectern (Jan. 23)

Community health centers talk, 1 p.m., Room 115, Bray Leadership Conference Room, Hallie E. Ford Center for Healthy Children and Families, 2631 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. The College of Public Health and Human Sciences presents “Does Expansion of Community Health Centers Reduce Mental Health Emergencies?” by associate professor of practice Tim Bruckner, co-director of the Center for Population, Inequality and Policy at the University of California, Irvine. Co-sponsored by the CPHHS Health Policy and Management Program.

"An Evening with Boots Riley," 5 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The King Legacy Advisory Board and the Coalition of Graduate Employees have announced that Boots Riley will be this year’s keynote speaker to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and to celebrate the CGE’s 20th year as a recognized union for Oregon State University workers. Boots Riley is a prominent black American rapper, producer, screenwriter, community organizer and director whose pro-labor feature “Sorry to Bother You” received universal acclaim from audiences and critics alike. Founder of the political hip-hop group The Coup, Boots’ radical roots were forged from a young age by way of the International Committee against Racism and the Progressive Labor Party.