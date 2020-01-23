Lectern (Jan. 23)

THURSDAY
"Today’s Quest for Peace and Justice," 4 p.m., Native American Longhouse Eena Haws, 311 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Despite a tense political climate and new existential threats, there is still an abundance of effort to manifest Dr. Martin Luther King’s legacy. As a group, participants will explore this through the connection of local efforts to his 1964 “Quest for Peace and Justice” Nobel Prize lecture. Linda Marie Richards, of the School of History, Philosophy and Religion; and the Peace and Justice Strategies Office intern Mahal Miles will facilitate conversation on white technological supremacy and the need to abolish nuclear weapons as King directed.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shared reading and learning experience, 4 p.m., Room 120, Waldo Hall, 2250 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. To read the speeches and writings of King is to appreciate the courage of his moral commitment and determination to achieve social justice for all people. During this shared reading and learning activity, participants will collectively read excerpts from “I Have a Dream: Writings and Speeches That Changed the World,” compiled by James Melvin Washington, and chronologically discuss pivotal points in King’s life. Sponsored by the Oregon State University Distinguished Scholars Initiative, Educational Opportunities Program and OSU NAACP Collegiate Chapter.
FRIDAY
Oregon Anthropology Lecture Series, noon, Room 314, Learning Innovation Center, 165 SW Sackett Place, Corvallis. Geoffrey M. Smith, associate professor of archaeology at the University of Nevada, Reno, will present “In Search of the Western Stemmed Tradition in the Oregon Outback.”
Community health centers talk, 1 p.m., Room 115, Bray Leadership Conference Room, Hallie E. Ford Center for Healthy Children and Families, 2631 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. The College of Public Health and Human Sciences presents “Does Expansion of Community Health Centers Reduce Mental Health Emergencies?” by associate professor of practice Tim Bruckner, co-director of the Center for Population, Inequality and Policy at the University of California, Irvine. Co-sponsored by the CPHHS Health Policy and Management Program.
"An Evening with Boots Riley," 5 p.m., LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. The King Legacy Advisory Board and the Coalition of Graduate Employees have announced that Boots Riley will be this year’s keynote speaker to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and to celebrate the CGE’s 20th year as a recognized union for Oregon State University workers. Boots Riley is a prominent black American rapper, producer, screenwriter, community organizer and director whose pro-labor feature “Sorry to Bother You” received universal acclaim from audiences and critics alike. Founder of the political hip-hop group The Coup, Boots’ radical roots were forged from a young age by way of the International Committee against Racism and the Progressive Labor Party.
MONDAY
University-Community Forum, noon, main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. The forum “Open Streets Classroom: A University-Community Partnership for the Public Good” will give Oregon State University faculty and students a chance to join members of the wider Corvallis community to create community-university collaborations in the context of Open Streets Corvallis. This event is co-sponsored by the OSU Office of Institutional Diversity and the School of Language, Culture, and Society. Information and registration: https://openstreetscorvallis.org.
TUESDAY
People and Nature Lunch Series, noon, Room 110, Strand Agriculture Hall, 170 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. Iva Sokolovska, graduate student in public policy, presents “Community Adaptation in the PNW: 10 Years of Co-Production of Climate Change Knowledge.” Sponsored by the Department of Fisheries & Wildlife’s Human Dimensions Lab. To attend online: https://beav.es/PAN. For more information: https://PeopleAndNatureOSU.weebly.com.
WEDNESDAY
Bioinformatics Users Group, noon, Room 3005, Agriculture and Life Sciences Building, 2750 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Joe Agor of Oregon State University Mechanical, Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering will present "Using Bilevel Optimization to Examine Antigenic Drift in the Influenza A1 Virus, i.e., What Influences Why I Need to Get a New Flu Shot Every Year." BUG consists of life scientists, bioinformaticians, computer scientists, mathematicians, engineers, statisticians, and researchers of all types who meet to discuss topics related to these fields of study. Meetings are generally informal, consisting of discussions, interactive talks, or short workshops. All are welcome. No experience needed to participate.