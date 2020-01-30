Lectern (Jan. 30)

Grand opening of Oregon State University’s new Marine & Geology Repository, 4 to 6 p.m., 4700 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Core tour and open house, 4 p.m.; reception, 5 p.m.; remarks, 5:15 p.m. The repository is a massive library of sediment and ice cores, and other geological samples. Have you ever wondered what our planet used to look like a century or an eon ago? How our continents moved, connected and separated? What our ancient atmosphere and oceans were like and how we predict what they will be like in the future? Time-travel with scientists and learn how they go to the ends of the earth to collect ice, mud and rocks to dig up clues about the place we call home. Appetizers and beverages provided.