Lectern (Jan. 30)

THURSDAY
Physics research seminar, 11 a.m., Room 1005, Kelley Engineering Center, 2500 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Tim Gardner, University of Oregon, will speak on "Tracking Neural Programs for Song." Gardner’s research group seeks to understand the neural circuit basis for memory stability in the songbird. The talk will describe technical challenges to recording neural activity in singing birds, and engineering efforts to provide miniature devices for brain and nerve recording. They apply these tools to ask how the brain encodes a stable behavior: the stereotyped song of a zebra finch. Co-presented by the Department of Physics and the Neuroscience Working Group. Information: https://physics.oregonstate.edu/tracking-neural-programs-song.
Triad luncheon, noon, Room 211, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Adam Kent of the Oregon State University College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Science, will present “What Will Oregon’s Next Volcanic Eruption Look Like?” The event is free; optional catered lunch is available for $13 by emailing janice.nave-abele@oregonstate.edu. Triad is a campus organization open to faculty and staff that offers an opportunity to gather over a meal to network and learn something new. Information: https://triad.oregonstate.edu/.
FRIDAY
Oregon State University Anthropology Lecture Series, noon, Room 314, Learning Innovation Center, 165 SW Sackett Place, Corvallis. Brenda Kellar of OSU will present “Honey Bees and Scientific Expertise.”
The Oregon State University College of Public Health and Human Sciences presents “Humanitarian Engineering at OSU: Research, Education and Community Engagement,” 1 p.m., Room 115, Bray Leadership Conference Room, Hallie E. Ford Center for Healthy Children and Families, 2631 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. OSU professor Kendra Sharp, senior adviser to the provost for international affairs, speaks.
Grand opening of Oregon State University’s new Marine & Geology Repository, 4 to 6 p.m., 4700 SW Research Way, Corvallis. Core tour and open house, 4 p.m.; reception, 5 p.m.; remarks, 5:15 p.m. The repository is a massive library of sediment and ice cores, and other geological samples. Have you ever wondered what our planet used to look like a century or an eon ago? How our continents moved, connected and separated? What our ancient atmosphere and oceans were like and how we predict what they will be like in the future? Time-travel with scientists and learn how they go to the ends of the earth to collect ice, mud and rocks to dig up clues about the place we call home. Appetizers and beverages provided.
TUESDAY
People and Nature Lunch Series, noon, Room 110, Strand Agriculture Hall, 170 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. Stuty Maskey, a graduate student in public policy, presents “Collaboration Failure: Stakeholder Perspectives of Managing a National Forestry Program in Nepal;” and Nicolas Gomez-Andujar, a graduate student in marine resource management, presents “Adaptive Self-Governance of Small-Scale Fisheries in Puerto Rico.” Sponsored by the Department of Fisheries & Wildlife’s Human Dimensions Lab.
WEDNESDAY
"Intersectionality at Work" lecture, 7 p.m., Austin Auditorium, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Ashleigh Shelby Rosette, professor of management and organizations at Duke University, will give the Corvallis 2020 Susan J. McGregor Memorial Lecture. She will explore ways in which intersecting identities of race, class, sexuality and other social categories make different women experience the workplace in very different ways, and how this awareness can help us work together to make better working conditions for all women according to their unique needs and experiences.