Lectern (March 11)

Thursday

"Trees to Tap: Forest Management and Drinking Water Virtual Conference," Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, Zoom. Key findings from the recent Trees to Tap Science Review will be presented. Connect research findings with management actions for the future of Oregon’s drinking water. Free but registration required. Information: beav.es/out.

Hatfield Marine Science Center Research Seminar, 3:30 p.m., Zoom. Zoe Almeida, postdoctoral scholar, Coastal Oregon Marine Experiment Station, Oregon State University, will present “Legacies of Early-Life Experiences on Individual, Cohort and Population Performance of Lake Erie Walleye.” Zoom link password: 972587 or call +1-971-247-1195, meeting ID: 945 5573 115.

Biological and Ecological Engineering Winter Seminar Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Alex Gonyaw of the Klamath Tribes will present “Ecological Alteration of the Upper Klamath Basin from the Klamath Tribes’ Perspective.” Preceded by a meet-and-greet at 3:30. Zoom Meeting ID: 917 1196 8021; password: 769617.

Friday