Lectern (March 18)

Monday

College of Engineering virtual lecture, noon. Robert L. Bertini, head and professor of civil engineering, Oregon State University School of Civil and Construction Engineering, will present “Perspectives on the Future of Transportation: Data and Connectivity as Enablers.” Registration: https://oregonstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_4MmvGmYzBGvguLY .

Wednesday

Liz and Bob Frenkel Hiking and Environment Spring Lecture Series, noon, GoToWebinar. The first in the free lecture series will be presented by Phil Hays of the Alliance for Recreation and Natural Areas. A large gift from the late Liz and Bob Frenkel to the Jackson-Frazier Wetland, including how the gift will be used for the public good, will be announced. Sponsored by the Marys Peak Group Sierra Club and the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Information: 541-766-6793 or https://corvallisbenton.librarycalendar.com/events/gift-jackson-frazier-wetland. Registration: bit.ly/giftforjacksonfrazierwetland.