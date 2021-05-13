Lectern (May 13)

Friday

College of Public Health and Human Sciences research seminar, 1 p.m., https://health.oregonstate.edu/seminars; watch live or recorded. “A Grab Bag of COVID-19 Modeling” will be presented by Peter Banwarth, epidemiologist and public health data scientist for the Benton County Health Department. Co-sponsored by the CPHHS epidemiology program.

Tuesday

“The Culture of Gardening with Abra Lee: ‘The Work is in Our Hands,’” noon, https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IcZJTAYSSaaxraykjl9iFA. Through determination, enthusiasm and willpower, Black women overcame ugliness in America to cultivate beauty in the landscape. This will be a discussion of how their self-expression and activism through gardening led to a lasting legacy of community pride throughout generations. Sponsored by the Oregon State University Extension Master Gardener Program.

Wednesday