Lectern (Nov. 19)

FRIDAY

"The Historical Impact of Anthropogenic Climate Change on Global Agricultural Productivity," noon, Zoom. Applied economics seminar professor Ariel Ortiz-Bobea, Cornell University, will speak. Details: https://appliedecon.oregonstate.edu/appliedecon/seminars/applied-economics-seminar-series.

Anthropology Lecture Series: "Social Inequality and Pandemic Mortality: the Biosocial Context of the 14th-Century Black Death," noon, Zoom. Presented by Sharon DeWitte from the University of South Carolina. To join the virtual session, use meeting ID 918 8649 8232 with password 8c574f.

"Farm 2 Fork Fridays" virtual seminar, noon, online. Jason Ball of the Oregon State University Food Innovation Center will present "Modern Product Development: Journey of an Ingredient to Your Table." This monthly series brings you stories about how our food systems work, and the efforts behind the scenes to make them more sustainable. Information: https://foodsci.oregonstate.edu/foodsci/fst-farm-2-fork-virtual-seminar-series.

“Understanding Human and Bovine Milk Digestion,” 1 p.m., Zoom. Oregon State University College of Public Health & Human Sciences assistant professor David Dallas will speak. Information: https://health.oregonstate.edu/seminars.