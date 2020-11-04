Lectern (Nov. 4)

TODAY

Oregon State University TRIAD Club program, noon, Zoom. Christopher Stout of the School of Public Policy will present “The History and Influence of the Black Lives Matter Movement.” Go to https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/97143657364?pwd=VE4vaWV5WnBqb0llaGU0V3d3NXNjQT09, password: Call 812-219-4232 if you have issues with the Zoom link.

Oregon State University Advantage Accelerator presents "Iterate," 3 p.m. today and next week, online. A free class for researchers, entrepreneurs and prospective entrepreneurs who have a business idea or technology that could become a sellable product or service, but aren't sure what to do next. Come learn how to create a value proposition, find and understand your market, and more. Registration: https://advantage.oregonstate.edu/advantage-accelerator/programs/iterate.

FRIDAY

Oregon State University Anthropology Lecture Series, noon, Zoom. Eliza Williamson of Washington University in St. Louis will present “Emergent Afterlives: Zika, COVID-19 and Ethnography After the Outbreak.” To join the lecture, enter Zoom meeting ID 918 8649 8232 with password 8c574f.