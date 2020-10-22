Lectern (Oct. 22)

TODAY
Oregon State University College of Liberal Arts presents "Stories That Change Us," 4 p.m., Zoom. This week: Mike Murawski will present "Transforming Museum Culture: Reinventing Our Institutions and Ourselves." To join the event, go to https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/96106363454?pwd=bCtGTkY5TGZCemJ4SE9wUTVYTFppZz09#success.
Social Action Works: The new "Stories that Change Us" speaker series launches with "Transforming Museum Culture: Reinventing our Institutions and Ourselves" with independent consultant, change leader, author and illustrator Mike Murawski at 4 p.m., Zoom. Murawski is co-founder of "Museums Are Not Neutral," founding editor of ArtMuseumTeaching and co-founder of Super Nature Adventures LLC. Social Action Works is a new initiative of the College of Liberal Arts. To join the event, go to https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/96106363454?pwd=bCtGTkY5TGZCemJ4SE9wUTVYTFppZz09#success.
FRIDAY
Oregon State University Anthropology Lecture Series, noon, Zoom. Adam Schwartz will present “The Weight of ‘Native-ness’ and Unspoken Whiteness: Talking About Race with White-Identified Spanish Professors.” To join the lecture, enter Zoom meeting ID 918 8649 8232 with password 8c574f.
School of Psychological Sciences Virtual Colloquia, noon, Zoom. Kathleen Bogart will describe projects developed during her sabbatical in the United Kingdom focusing on socioemotional factors in facial paralysis. One study compared emotional clarity, attachment, stigma, anxiety and depression among people with congenital vs. acquired FP. Results suggest an adaptation advantage among people with congenital FP. Pilot findings from destigmatizing interventions delivered at several UK organizations will be discussed. To join the lecture, go to https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/92124775495, password: 024801.
Oregon State University seminar series, “What Can Ecology, Evolution and Conservation Biology Contribute to Understanding Global Pandemics?,” 3 p.m., Zoom. Liza Comita of Yale University will present “How Disease Begets Diversity: Plant-Pathogen Interactions in Tropical Forests.” To join the lecture, go to beav.es/eecb.
MONDAY
Department of Horticulture Seminar Series, noon, Zoom. Christopher Adams of the Oregon State University Department of Horticulture will present “An Overview of the Book: Trapping of Small Organisms Moving Randomly.” Register for the meeting at https://beav.es/oQL. Once you register, a password will be emailed to you.
TUESDAY
Virtual lecture, noon, online. Meghna Babbar-Sebens, associate professor of water resources engineering, will present "Climate Change Resilience: A Case for Human Machine Collaboration in Solving Humanity’s Most Urgent Threat." Registration: https://oregonstate.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7R3idhqhoIAQsbX.
WEDNESDAY
Water Resources Policy & Management Virtual Seminar Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. “A Bridge Over Turbulent Waters: Sustaining Public Interests on the West’s Private Lands and Waters” by Drew Bennett of the Haub School of Environment & Natural Resources, University of Wyoming. Presented by the Oregon State University Water Resources Graduate Program. To join, use Zoom meeting ID 919 2424 3079 with password WRSeminar.
"Critical Questions Series," 5 p.m., Zoom. Oregon State University opens this year’s series with Raymond Malewitz presenting “Foucault’s Flu, Rinderpest and the Birth of Animal Politics.” Malewitz will discuss what the French philosopher Michel Foucault called “the birth of biopolitics” in the mid-18th century and its relevance to the COVID-19 pandemic. Malewitz is an associate professor of English in the School of Writing, Literature and Film within OSU’s College of Liberal Arts, where he teaches courses on literature and science, environmental literatures and U.S. literatures. His 2014 book “The Practice of Misuse” looks at the modern emergence of “rugged consumers” who misuse, reuse and repurpose objects in their environments to suit their needs. To join the lecture, visit http://beav.es/one.
