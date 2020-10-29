Lectern (Oct. 29)

TODAY

"Isolate the Problem: How COVID-19 and Social Isolation Exacerbate Health Disparities," 1 p.m., online. In these times of social isolation, a sense of belonging is as important as ever for well-being and resilience. But Latinx and LGBTQ+ communities, who experienced among the worst mental health outcomes in Oregon before the pandemic, are seeing mental health disparities widen. Learn what’s being done to combat isolation in vulnerable populations at this Public Health Insider webinar presented by Jonathan Garcia and Nancy Vargas. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cPPJV7hdTrm5vtVIYOji-w .

Social Action Works: "Stories That Change Us," 3:30 p.m., Zoom. New York-based global business leader Lanaya Irvin will speak. Irvin is president of COQUAL, Inc., co-chair of the Human Rights Campaign and is on the board of directors for the New York City Anti-Violence Project. To join the Zoom session, visit liberalarts.oregonstate.edu/social-action-works .

FRIDAY

"COVID-19 Case Study in Change Management: To Wear or Not Wear Masks," 10 a.m., Zoom. The scientific community advocates and has provided significant data for why people should wear masks. Wearing masks seems to be a reasonable thing to do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Yet people still refuse and choose not to wear masks. The top 10 reasons why people won't wear masks will be shared. The basic premise for why people change their behavior (or don't) will be shared. An active dialogue will ensue from a leadership perspective: What would you do as a leader through change management practices to get people who are not wearing masks to begin wearing them? Part of the Fall 2020 FYI Friday series. Registration: https://hr.oregonstate.edu/training/training-days.