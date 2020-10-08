Lectern (Oct. 8)

MONDAY

Department of Horticulture Seminar Series, noon, Zoom. Margarita Lopez-Uribe, Penn State University, will present “Squash Bees: Origin, Diversification and Ecological Interactions.” Register for the Zoom meeting in advance at https://beav.es/oQL . Once you register, a password will be emailed to you.

"From NFL star to Athletic Organization Founder," 5 p.m., online. The Changemakers live webcast series, hosted by the Oregon State University Alumni Association, will kick off with its first episode, featuring Jacquizz Rodgers. Following a successful football career with the NFL and OSU Football, the Beaver alumnus founded the Jacquizz Rodgers Foundation to benefit student-athletes and local families. Join the conversation with College of Liberal Arts professor Susan Shaw and Rodgers by registering at https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pDRAO0MITG6BFg_8tg2JKA.